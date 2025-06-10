News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Labubu human-sized figure sells for over $150,000 at Beijing auction
Variety and Tech
10-06-2025 | 09:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Labubu human-sized figure sells for over $150,000 at Beijing auction
A Beijing auction house sold a human-sized Labubu figure for 1.08 million yuan ($150,275.51) on Tuesday, setting a new record for the "blind box" toy as it moves from craze to collectible.
The event held by Yongle International Auction, which traditionally specializes in modern art as well as jewelry, marked the first ever auction dedicated to Labubu, toothy monster figurines that are mainly sold by China's toy company Pop Mart and have been at the center of a global frenzy for the past year.
The auction offered 48 lots for sale and was attended in person by roughly 200 people, while over a thousand bidders put down offers via Yongle's mobile app, the auction house said. The starting price for all the items started at zero and it eventually raised a total of 3.73 million yuan.
The highest grossing item, a mint green, 131 cm (4.3 feet) tall Labubu figure, received several bids to sell for 1.08 million yuan. The auctioneer said it was the only one available in the world.
A set of three Labubu sculptures, about 40 cm tall and made of PVC material, sold for 510,000 yuan. The set, from a series called "Three Wise Labubu," was limited to a run of 120 sets in 2017 and another one sold for HKD 203,200 ($25,889.64) at Sotheby's most recent auction in Hong Kong.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Labubu
Human
Size
Figure
Beijing
Auction
China
Warner Brothers Discovery to split into two companies to build streaming
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-01
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
World News
2025-05-01
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
0
World News
2025-04-10
Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia
World News
2025-04-10
Beijing slams 'irresponsible remarks' after Zelensky says Chinese recruits fighting for Russia
0
World News
2025-04-26
At least 400,000 people at Vatican, line Rome streets for Pope Francis' funeral
World News
2025-04-26
At least 400,000 people at Vatican, line Rome streets for Pope Francis' funeral
0
Middle East News
2025-05-27
Syrian man pleads guilty over knife attack at German festival
Middle East News
2025-05-27
Syrian man pleads guilty over knife attack at German festival
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-06-09
Warner Brothers Discovery to split into two companies to build streaming
Variety and Tech
2025-06-09
Warner Brothers Discovery to split into two companies to build streaming
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-25
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
Variety and Tech
2025-05-25
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-08
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-08
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws
Lebanon News
10:42
Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
3
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
4
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
7
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
8
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More