Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo

2024-03-11 | 07:37
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media on Monday for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph issued by her office, Kensington Palace, on Sunday.

Several leading news organizations, including Reuters, withdrew the picture after post-publication analysis showed it did not meet their editorial standards.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the message on X said, signed with a "C," meaning Kate sent it. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

The picture showed Kate, 42, posing with her three children in Windsor, where the family lives. Kensington Palace said the photo had been taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, last week.

News agencies including Getty, Reuters, Associated Press, and AFP withdrew the photograph later on Sunday. Reuters picture editors said part of the sleeve of Kate's daughter's cardigan did not line up properly, suggesting that the image had been altered.

The picture had already attracted huge media attention as it was the first official photograph of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery in January for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

Although her office said she would not return to public duties until after Easter and that she was recovering well, there has been intense speculation about her health on social media in recent weeks.

Reuters

