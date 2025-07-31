News
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Variety and Tech
31-07-2025 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early Thursday following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading above all-time closing highs early Thursday, supported also by strong earnings from Facebook parent Meta and a U.S. trade deal with South Korea that offset data showing an uptick in U.S. inflation in June.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Microsoft
Artificial Intelligence
Nasdaq
Facebook
United States
