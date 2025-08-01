Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶

Variety and Tech
01-08-2025 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶

Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live on August 8 at the Byblos International Festival!
Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶 and summer vibes ⏩

Variety and Tech

Frequencies

coming

Lebanon

perform

Byblos

International

Festival!

tickets

ready

unforgettable

night

music

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control

LBCI
Middle East News
12:52

Sirens sound in Israel after Yemen 'projectile' launch: Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-07-31

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Guy Manoukian is taking the stage at the Byblos International Festival! Grab your tickets 🎟 now

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-07-29

Pope warns against undermining human 'dignity' in AI, social media era

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-07-27

US Commerce Secretary says Trump likes TikTok, but app has to move to US ownership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

UNIFIL restores damaged monitoring post near Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:01

Lost Frequencies is coming to Lebanon to perform live at Byblos International Festival! Book your tickets now, and be ready for an unforgettable night of music 🎶

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More