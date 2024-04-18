Binance acquires Dubai licence to target retail clients

Variety and Tech
2024-04-18 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Binance acquires Dubai licence to target retail clients
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Binance acquires Dubai licence to target retail clients

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it had secured a licence from Dubai's regulator VARA that will allow the platform to target retail clients in addition to qualified and institutional ones.

Under the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence, unit Binance FZE will also be able to extend its current services beyond spot trading and fiat services by offering margin trading products - for qualified users - and staking products, it said in a statement.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

Cryptocurrency

Binance

Licence

Dubai

VARA

Prince William's back to public duties following wife Kate's cancer revelation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:03

Prince William's back to public duties following wife Kate's cancer revelation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-15

Google Doodle celebrates Lebanese American poet and artist Etel Adnan

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-13

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More