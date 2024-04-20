After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

2024-04-20 | 12:24
After the rain: Dubai&#39;s response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon&#39;s next winter
2min
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Although the storm has passed, its impact continues to be felt on the streets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Traffic on some roads remains disrupted despite authorities' efforts to clear water and clean streets clogged with mud, trees, and submerged vehicles.

Dubai authorities swiftly mobilized, and some private or state-owned companies decided to assist in overcoming this crisis. Emaar Properties, of which the Dubai government owns 51%, has committed to repairing all old and new homes within its residential complexes affected by the rains and floods at no cost to residents.

Similarly, Damac Properties coordinated with local government authorities to ensure the protection of its communities' residents, deploying tankers to collect floodwater and establishing hotlines to monitor complaints.

Meanwhile, Emirates Airlines announced the resumption of its regular flight schedule from Dubai International Airport starting Saturday.

The climate change, believed to be the cause of this phenomenon that hit Dubai specifically, is the strongest in 75 years to date that may lead to similar occurrences in Lebanon.

Last winter, Lebanon experienced two days of rainfall equivalent to the typical amount for a month, resulting in flooding on several roads, notably in Dbayeh, Jal el Dib, and near the Beirut Forum. Neglect and failure to clean the Beirut River's course led to road flooding.

With climate change, are our roads and infrastructure ready to handle massive rainfall?

Will the state start planning to confront this issue because it is now linked to global climate change? Last time, the damage was minimal. Will the state be prepared before the next rainy season?

