News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-03-20 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
The Lebanese authorities released the French drug dealer Abdel Karim Touil after three days of detention at Beirut Airport based on a Red Notice issued by the Interpol in a cocaine smuggling case, according to what a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.
The source told AFP that Lebanon released Touil on bail "with a residency permit, his place of residence was determined, his passport was confiscated, and he was banned from traveling."
The source added, "Lebanese authorities requested his extradition from the French authorities," to be later handed over to France.
Lebanese authorities detained Touil upon his arrival at the Beirut Airport on Sunday based on a
Red Notice
issued against him by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), according to the same source.
According to the French magazine L'Obs, Touil was carrying an Algerian passport when he was detained in Beirut.
The judicial source clarified to AFP that Touil "is subject to judicial supervision" because Beirut cannot "keep him detained as extradition requests may take months, and the Lebanese judiciary cannot thus deprive him of his freedom."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Authorities
France
Abdel Karim Touil
Beirut Airport
Red Notice
Interpol
Next
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-01
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Lebanon News
2024-01-01
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
14:45
MP Ghassan Skaff discusses Lebanon's political landscape with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
14:45
MP Ghassan Skaff discusses Lebanon's political landscape with Maronite Patriarch
0
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
2
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
3
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
4
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
5
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
6
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
7
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
8
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More