Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

Lebanon News
2024-03-20 | 13:21
High views
2min
The Lebanese authorities released the French drug dealer Abdel Karim Touil after three days of detention at Beirut Airport based on a Red Notice issued by the Interpol in a cocaine smuggling case, according to what a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.

The source told AFP that Lebanon released Touil on bail "with a residency permit, his place of residence was determined, his passport was confiscated, and he was banned from traveling."

The source added, "Lebanese authorities requested his extradition from the French authorities," to be later handed over to France.

Lebanese authorities detained Touil upon his arrival at the Beirut Airport on Sunday based on a Red Notice issued against him by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), according to the same source.

According to the French magazine L'Obs, Touil was carrying an Algerian passport when he was detained in Beirut.

The judicial source clarified to AFP that Touil "is subject to judicial supervision" because Beirut cannot "keep him detained as extradition requests may take months, and the Lebanese judiciary cannot thus deprive him of his freedom."
 

