Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards
Variety
2023-01-20 | 09:09
Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards
Directed by the Egyptian-Welsh filmmaker Sally El Hosaini, "The Swimmers" was nominated for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards in the Outstanding British Film Category.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a leading independent arts charity bringing together the best in film, games, and television to the public through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programs.
Topping the global charts since its release, the Netflix film "The Swimmers" stars the real-life Lebanese sisters Nathalie and Manal Issa, who play the roles of Yusra and Sara Mardini. This true story follows the Mardinis' journey from war-torn Syria to the Rio Olympics in 2016.
With many recognized works between them, Nathalie and Manal Issa are achieving immense success after starring in the film with their outstanding depiction of Yusra and Sara's harrowing journey as refugees.
Variety
Lebanon
Lebanese
Netflix
Film
BAFTA
Syrian Refugees
Award
