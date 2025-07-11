Turkey must release jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan to ensure the success of the peace process, a top commander told AFP after the Kurdish militant group began destroying its arms Friday.



"Ensuring Leader Apo's physical freedom legally, via legal guarantees, is essential... This is our primary condition and demand. Without this development, it is highly unlikely that the process will continue successfully," Bese Hozat, one of the PKK's two top leaders, told AFP in an interview.



AFP