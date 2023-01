Zeinab Ismail, COO and Co-Founder of "Garbaliser" told Reuters that this idea was initiated from home, after the sisters were watching a webinar about the problems Lebanon faces regarding trash and how to get rid of organic waste "because no one can get rid of it the right way."



Zeinab added that there is also a problem with farmers and the current economic situation.



"So with the value of the Lebanese lira compared to the dollar affecting farmers, and them using chemical fertilizers that hurt our health and environment. Given all this, we started Garbaliser: from garbage to fertilizer, and we specifically produce organic liquid fertilizers," Zeinab states.



With now employing 12 people, Garbaliser now sells to about 500 farmers across the country.

