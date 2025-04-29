Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE

Lebanon News
29-04-2025 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE

Lebanon’s Presidential Media Office announced that President Joseph Aoun will make an official two-day visit to Abu Dhabi at the invitation of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, President Aoun is scheduled to hold talks with the Emirati leader and other senior officials.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Visit

UAE

LBCI Next
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-13

Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

President Joseph Aoun returns to Beirut after official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Lebanese President begins official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-09

President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow

LBCI
World News
10:11

Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-31

Ugandan army says will strengthen defenses in DRC's east

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote

LBCI
World News
10:11

Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More