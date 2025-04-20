News
Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin
World News
20-04-2025 | 06:22
Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin
Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM has said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in Benin, the SITE Intelligence Group reported on Saturday.
The West African state and its coastal neighbor Togo have suffered a series of attacks in recent years as groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have expanded their presence beyond the Sahel region to the north.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report independently.
Reuters
Learn More