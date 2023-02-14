News
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
2023-02-14 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
The renowned Lebanese writer, director, producer, and critic Marwan Najjar passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind a comprehensive portfolio that cannot be erased from memory.
The Lebanese drama has lost one of its most prominent figures, as Marwan Najjar's series defined the Lebanese childhood and adolescence, starting with "Diala" starring the late Hind Abillama, "Al Estaz Mandour," "Lamhit Hob," "Bent El Hay," and one of his most famous works, "Min Ahla Byout Ras Beirut."
Many Lebanese actors rose to fame through his works, such as Bassem Moughnieh, Yorgo Chalhoub, Vivianne Antonios, and Badih Abou Chakra.
The theater has a significant share in Najjar's archive, "Le'ib El Far," "Arissen Medri Men Wen," "Joz El Joz," "Kermel El Mahrous," among others, and who among us can forget his films, "Ahebni," "Meshwar," and "Nasmit Seif."
The journey ended after seventy-six years full of creativity. We do not say goodbye, but see you again, Marwan Najjar!
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanese
Director
Marwan Najjar
Passes
Away
Critic
Producer
