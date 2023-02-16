Lebanon's basketball team speak up on men's mental health

Variety
2023-02-16 | 09:17
High views
1min
Lebanon's basketball team speak up on men's mental health

With the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon, Embrace launched the 'Men's Mental Health" campaign featuring Jad El Hajj, Wael Arakji, Hayk Gyokchyan, Sergio El Darwich, Elie T. Chamoun, and Ali Mansour.

"Behind moments of success and victories […] there are incredible stories. Stories of men who are struggling, fighting hard through every day, feeling weak and helpless, and going through some of their most difficult challenges," said Embrace.  

According to the organization dedicated to mental health in Lebanon, men have a higher risk of dying by suicide than women; however, 90 percent of deaths by suicide result from treatable mental illnesses.    

This campaign aims at removing the stigma around men's mental health, as it is still a taboo subject in our society. According to Embrace, "this perception has created damage for men on many levels, preventing them from expressing their emotions and seeking support for treatable and preventable mental illnesses." 
 
 
 

