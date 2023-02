The Keserwany sister won a Golden Bear for Best Short Film for their film, “Les Chenilles” (يرقة).



The film festival’s Jury stated that “through carefully arranging image and sound, this complex sensual film transforms the means of woman’s oppression into those of their liberation. When the third person becomes an “I,” the women are no longer objects of exploitation but have turned into subjects.”



Directed by Michelle and Noel Keserwany and starring Masa Zaher and Noel Keserwany, the film revolves around two women, Asma and Sarah. Coming from the Levant, they work in the same restaurant in France.



Initially wary of each other, Asma and Sarah find common ground that unites them.