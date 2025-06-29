Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI reported on Sunday that the Syrian army, in cooperation with Turkish intelligence, thwarted an assassination attempt targeting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a planned visit to the southern city of Daraa.



According to the information, the plot was orchestrated by an ISIS-affiliated cell and led by a man from Daraa.



The suspect, described as the head of the cell, was arrested by Syrian forces one day before President al-Sharaa’s scheduled visit to the area.