Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan

On the last day of the championship, Lebanese Laetitia Aoun won a gold medal in the women's category for the -57kg category.



Additionally, George Saifi won a silver medal in the men's -80kg category, and Mariella Bouhabib won a bronze medal in the -53kg category in the women's category.



The team had already won 4 medals (3 silver and one bronze) through Fouad Zarifeh, Peter Zarifeh, Andrew Nasr, and Elodie Hajjar earlier, thus bringing the total medals won to seven.