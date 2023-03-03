Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan

2023-03-03 | 06:16
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan

Young Lebanese Taekwondo players have shined at the Al Hassan Open Taekwondo Championship 2023, organized by the Jordan Taekwondo Federation.

On the last day of the championship, Lebanese Laetitia Aoun won a gold medal in the women's category for the -57kg category.   

Additionally, George Saifi won a silver medal in the men's -80kg category, and Mariella Bouhabib won a bronze medal in the -53kg category in the women's category.   

The team had already won 4 medals (3 silver and one bronze) through Fouad Zarifeh, Peter Zarifeh, Andrew Nasr, and Elodie Hajjar earlier, thus bringing the total medals won to seven.
 

