Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
Variety
2023-03-03 | 06:16
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
Young Lebanese Taekwondo players have shined at the Al Hassan Open Taekwondo Championship 2023, organized by the Jordan Taekwondo Federation.
On the last day of the championship, Lebanese Laetitia Aoun won a gold medal in the women's category for the -57kg category.
Additionally, George Saifi won a silver medal in the men's -80kg category, and Mariella Bouhabib won a bronze medal in the -53kg category in the women's category.
The team had already won 4 medals (3 silver and one bronze) through Fouad Zarifeh, Peter Zarifeh, Andrew Nasr, and Elodie Hajjar earlier, thus bringing the total medals won to seven.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Taekwondo
Athletes
Championship
Jordan
Federation
Lebanon





