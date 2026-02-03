Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

Lebanon News
03-02-2026 | 08:45
High views
Nouh Zaiter&#39;s lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5

Lawyer Saliba al-Hajj, acting on behalf of Nouh Zaiter, told LBCI that the military court has sentenced Zaiter to one month in prison across four separate cases, while acquitting him in three others and dismissing 33 cases due to the statute of limitations.

Al-Hajj said the rulings issued so far relate exclusively to minor offenses, including gunfire. He noted that more serious felony cases remain pending, including charges related to drugs, murder, and firing at the army.

According to the lawyer, verdicts in those felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5.

Lebanon News

Nouh Zaiter

Lawyer

LBCI

Felony

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
LBCI Previous

