News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lebanon News
03-02-2026 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lawyer Saliba al-Hajj, acting on behalf of Nouh Zaiter, told LBCI that the military court has sentenced Zaiter to one month in prison across four separate cases, while acquitting him in three others and dismissing 33 cases due to the statute of limitations.
Al-Hajj said the rulings issued so far relate exclusively to minor offenses, including gunfire. He noted that more serious felony cases remain pending, including charges related to drugs, murder, and firing at the army.
According to the lawyer, verdicts in those felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5.
Lebanon News
Nouh Zaiter
Lawyer
LBCI
Felony
Next
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday
0
World News
2025-11-22
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro sent to prison: Lawyer
World News
2025-11-22
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro sent to prison: Lawyer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:42
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Lebanon News
10:42
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
0
Lebanon News
04:21
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
Lebanon News
04:21
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-16
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-16
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’
3
Lebanon News
12:15
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Lebanon News
12:15
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
4
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lebanon News
08:45
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
7
Lebanon Economy
02:41
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:41
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More