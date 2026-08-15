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Six killed, two injured in airstrike in southern Lebanon as displacement reported in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
15-08-2026 | 01:12
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Six killed, two injured in airstrike in southern Lebanon as displacement reported in Nabatieh
A wave of displacement was reported in Nabatieh following heavy airstrikes in the area early Saturday.
Six people were killed and two others injured in an early-morning airstrike on a building in Wadi Khalil area of Ansar, in the Nabatieh district.
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