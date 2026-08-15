Speaker Berri: Israel disregards agreements as attacks in southern Lebanon continue

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the two Israeli strikes on Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani, which killed an entire family, mostly women and children, were part of what he described as Israel’s ongoing campaign of destruction in southern Lebanon.



He said the campaign targets civilians, property, heritage and all aspects of life in the south.



He said the attacks clearly showed that Israel’s political and military leadership was not giving weight to agreements, laws or efforts aimed at ending the war and tensions in Lebanon and the wider region.



Berri said the attacks on Ansar, Deir al-Zahrani, Mansouri and villages in the Nabatieh district should serve as a call for all Lebanese, particularly political forces, to address Israeli aggression and its consequences from a national perspective, away from regional, sectarian or partisan divisions.



He called for strengthening national unity and urged those overseeing negotiations and ceasefire agreements to take responsibility and work to stop the “war of extermination” before it is too late.