Health Ministry: Seven killed, including three children and two women, in Israeli strike on Ansar

Lebanon News
15-08-2026 | 04:11
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Health Ministry: Seven killed, including three children and two women, in Israeli strike on Ansar
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Health Ministry: Seven killed, including three children and two women, in Israeli strike on Ansar

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said seven people, including three children and two women, were killed and two others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Ansar in the Nabatieh district.

Lebanon News

Ministry:

Seven

killed,

including

three

children

women,

Israeli

strike

Ansar

Six killed, two injured in airstrike in southern Lebanon as displacement reported in Nabatieh
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