Lebanon will participate in the fifth edition of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, held in Singapore from March 9 until March 12, 2023.

Lebanese Vanessa Richani will represent her country with over 80 players representing 22 Asian countries, including Lebanon and Qatar, the only Arab countries participating.



The 21-year-old Lebanese golf player who resides in the United States will be showcasing Lebanon in this renowned championship after qualifying based on her significant results achieved in several continental tournaments and championships, noting that her foreign record includes her participation in the ninth Arab championship held in Sousse, Tunisia, in 2017, where she won the bronze medal after finishing third in the individual ranking.



She also participated in the Lebanese Golf Federation team in the World Championship in 2018, which was the first participation for Lebanon in this event.



During a press conference, Richani expressed happiness after receiving the news of her acceptance to participate in the tournament.



For his part, the President of the Lebanese Golf Federation, Karim Salim Salaam, expressed his pride in the Lebanese participation in the tournament, revealing that this is an essential step in pushing Lebanon's presence on the Asian map, especially by engaging the Lebanese diaspora to represent their homeland.