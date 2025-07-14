London Southend Airport closed, all flights canceled after small plane crash

World News
14-07-2025 | 07:38
High views
London Southend Airport closed, all flights canceled after small plane crash
London Southend Airport closed, all flights canceled after small plane crash

London Southend Airport in Essex said that it has closed operations until further notice after the police said a small plane crashed at the airport on England's south-east coast on Sunday.

 

All flights to and from the airport have been canceled while police, emergency services, and air accident investigators are attending the incident, London Southend Airport said in a post on X.

 

"We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport," the local Essex police said, adding that they were alerted just before 4 p.m. to reports of a collision involving a 12-metre plane.

 

It was unclear how many people were on the plane.

 

The East of England Ambulance Service stated that it had dispatched four ambulances and other response vehicles.

 

The airport's website showed five international flights had been canceled following the accident.

 
Reuters
 

World News

England

London Southend Airport

Essex

Plane Crash

Starmer to meet Trump on private Scotland trip this month: PM's office
Russian military chief inspects forces fighting in eastern Ukraine
