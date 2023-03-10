Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?

Variety
2023-03-10 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?

Biotech companies are hemorrhaging cash, and Big Pharma can smell blood in the water. Last year's IPO slump left most biotech companies unable to raise capital from public offerings. With many biotech companies at the end of their cash runways and the public markets essentially closed to them, there's fierce competition for funding in the private market and only so much cash to go around. As a result, M&A with Big Pharma may be the only way for some companies to get their products to the research and development (R&D) finish line.
 
And Big Pharma is ready to pounce. Over the next decade, pharma firms will be taking a major revenue hit due to loss of exclusivity for their most lucrative products. Competing generics and biosimilars will be taking over the market share, and there's not enough coming down Big Pharma's R&D pipelines to soften the financial blow. To boost their bottom lines, pharma firms are on the hunt to acquire biotech innovation.
 
Big Pharma has the negotiation leverage with cash in hand and plenty of biotech companies on their last legs. But some companies might not be ready to give up without a fight, and those with the right clinical data readouts may just make it out alive.

Data readouts may be a matter of survival
 
For biotech companies running out of cash but not ready to sell, their best bet may be to limp to their next clinical data readout.

Biotech startups are struggling to find fresh financial backing. A company's existing investors could be holding the cash reserves the company desperately needs but will want to know their risk exposure before providing more funding. These existing investors will hinge their decision on the outcome of the current trial phase and whether data readouts show promise for continued product development.
 
For biotech companies with cash falling short of their next clinical trial stage, cobbling together enough funding to make it to the next data readout could make all the difference. Companies with multiple product candidates in the pipeline may have to prioritize them and conserve cash by slowing down the development of certain products.

However, cash-strapped biotech companies that fall short of the next trial phase or have a poor data readout may find themselves with no other choice but to sell.

Due diligence could cause slowdowns
 
For biotech companies running low on cash and unable to bridge the financial gap, a speedy M&A transaction will be essential to getting the most favorable deal terms. This makes the due diligence process a potential pinch point acquirers can use to their advantage. Buyers will be incentivized to drag out the diligence timeline, knowing the biotech target's negotiation power will wane as time lapses and money starts running out.

A biotech company expecting an M&A transaction should endeavor to get out ahead of it. This means proactively reviewing and consolidating due diligence documentation, as well as resolving any identified concerns, well before a potential buyer gets involved.

During the initial phases of a potential transaction, biotech companies should also carefully negotiate the letter of intent to establish timing and expectations, so there are no misunderstandings of the essential elements of the deal. This will reduce the possibility of losing leverage from a drawn-out diligence process.

Contingent payment structures allocate (and create) risk
 
Competition for late-stage assets has been high, but purchasers have to pay a premium for products that are ready to go to market. Now that more early-stage biotech assets are up for grabs, buyers will be looking to allocate risk should an acquired product fail to make its way through the R&D process.

Contingent payment structures, such as milestone payments and royalty-based fee arrangements, are becoming more common in M&A transactions. Particularly if the target asset is in earlier stages of development.

But biotech companies should beware of the risks as well. If the buyer isn't dedicating the necessary resources to the product's development post-acquisition, the seller might not hit the milestone targets needed to receive the full purchase price.

Disputes over commercially reasonable efforts
 
With many biotech companies selling at lower valuations, acquirers don't need to be as selective with their purchases. Some may be snatching up more assets than they need, only to let their less promising products go cold on the R&D pipeline.

Acquirers and targets subject to contingent payment structures should be focused on deal terms related to the acquirer's obligations to bring the product to market. If standards for a buyer subject to a contingent payment obligation are ambiguous, it may create headaches for the selling biotech company down the road.

During negotiations, biotech companies need to set specific benchmark requirements for the acquirer. If the parties rely on general contracting terms, such as merely requiring the buyer use "commercially reasonable efforts" to bring the product to market, the selling biotech company may be setting itself up for an uphill litigation battle if the buyer is later in breach of its obligations.

Collaborations and partnerships
 
With Big Pharma aiming to mitigate risk exposure and biotech companies looking for a cash infusion, collaborations and partnerships are also on the table. Pharma firms can keep their options open and allocate risk by entering these arrangements, since it requires less cash up-front and can provide an option to acquire the asset after development is complete.
 

Variety

Cash

King

Biotech

Clinical

Data

Saving

Grace

Research

Development

LBCI Next
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Microsoft partners with AiFi to launch Smart Store Analytics, a tracking service for cashierless outlets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09

Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector

LBCI
Variety
10:49

Roku partners with Best Buy and its advertising business to get first-party shopper data

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:50

Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah

LBCI
Variety
10:59

US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

LBCI
Variety
10:49

Roku partners with Best Buy and its advertising business to get first-party shopper data

LBCI
Variety
10:41

The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-21

LAF receives fourth batch of Qatari financial aid

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

“Memory Box” will represent Lebanon at the 95th Academy Awards

LBCI
Middle East
06:44

US charity calls on Egypt to release hunger-striking poet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Biden nominates current Ambassador to Lebanon Shea for UN Ambassador Deputy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app