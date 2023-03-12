Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts

Variety
2023-03-12
High views
Increase in violations in Lebanon&#39;s Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
2min
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts

Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve known for its stunning natural beauty and rich biodiversity, has recently experienced an alarming surge in violations, particularly those related to illegal tree cutting. 

With losses estimated at over one million dollars and spanning an area of six square kilometers, the reserve's resources are being depleted, putting Lebanon's natural and forest wealth at risk.

In response to the escalating issue, a group of concerned citizens gathered for a hike through the reserve's eastern section, culminating in a deep dive into the western Bekaa Valley reserve, under the banner of "Our Reserves, Our Lives." The aim of the hike was to raise awareness about the grave consequences of illegal tree cutting.

The Shouf Cedar Reserve is located in the southern part of Mount Lebanon and covers approximately five percent of Lebanon's total area. It is home to an impressive variety of flora and fauna, including the rare Lebanese cedar, which has been a symbol of the country for centuries. It is also home to several endangered species, such as the Syrian brown bear and the Blanford fox.

"Our Reserves, Our Lives" underscores the vital role of protected areas in preserving Lebanon's unique natural heritage. Conservation efforts are essential to protect the Shouf Cedar Reserve and Lebanon's other protected areas from further degradation. 

The Lebanese government and NGOs have implemented various measures to curb the violations, including setting up monitoring systems, deploying park rangers, and collaborating with local communities.

The surge in violations in the Shouf Cedar Reserve is a warning sign of the urgent need for action to protect Lebanon's natural and forest resources. Every individual must take responsibility for preserving these vital resources to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.
 
 

Variety

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Shouf Cedar Reserve

UNESCO

Biosphere Reserve

Biodiversity

Violations

Tree Cutting

Nature

