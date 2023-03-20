Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia

Variety
2023-03-20 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia

A Russian court on Monday froze all Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) assets in Russia, in the latest obstacle to the German carmaker's year-long efforts to wind down its Russian operations.

Volkswagen, along with other foreign carmakers, suspended operations in Russia last year after western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Volkswagen has been trying to sell its Russian assets, including its flagship plant in the city of Kaluga, which has production capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year and has been furloughed since March 2022.
 
Russian auto manufacturer GAZ, which was contracted to produce Volkswagen vehicles at its factory in Nizhny Novgorod, sought to halt to any sale as part of a lawsuit against the German carmaker for what GAZ says is a breach of contract after Volkswagen terminated the production agreement in August.

In court filings, GAZ said Volkswagen's attempts to exit the Russian market put its own interests at risk and it is seeking 15.6 billion roubles ($201.3 million) in damages over the terminated contract.
 
A Russian court on Monday agreed to freeze all of Volkswagen's assets in Russia while the dispute with GAZ plays out, court documents showed, further hitting VW's attempts to wind down its Russian operations.

GAZ declined to comment. Volkswagen and Russia's industry ministry did not respond to requests to comment.

Earlier this week, Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, said it was is in the final stages of a deal to sell its Russian assets.

EXIT PLANS
Russia mandates that companies from "unfriendly" countries - those which have hit Russia with sanctions - are required to win approval from a government commission for the sale of any Russian assets.

Foreign investors have feared Russia could move to nationalize strategic assets since the restrictions on sales were brought in.

Last July President Vladimir Putin issued a decree to seize full control of the Sakhlain-2 gas and oil project in Russia's far east, effectively taking almost 50 percent of the project from Shell (SHEL.L) and two Japanese trading companies.
 
Other leading Western carmakers have left the Russian market. Last year France's Renault (RENA.PA) sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to a Russian state entity for a symbolic fee of one rouble - effectively writing off assets it previously valued at 2.2 billion euros ($2.35 billion).

Russia's auto industry has been one of the worst hit by Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year.

Previously reliant on Western investment, equipment and parts, car production last year fell by an unprecedented 67 percent to its lowest level since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
 

World

Variety

Russia

Court

Freezes

Volkswagen

Assets

Russia

Vehicles

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
SVB Financial Group files 'First Day Motions' in bankruptcy court
Bitcoin climbs to 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:35

Russian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
09:59

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
06:36

China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:02

TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app