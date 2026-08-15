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Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 47
World News
15-08-2026 | 13:20
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Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 47
Rescuers combed through debris for survivors on Saturday after a powerful earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern Flores island, killing at least 47 people, according to disaster officials.
The national disaster management agency (BNPB) raised the death toll from 40 late Saturday, and rescue official Fathur Rahman said 50 people were injured in the 7.7-magnitude quake.
Suharyanto, who leads the BNPB, said earlier that people were trapped in several buildings.
"These will be the initial targets of the disaster response teams," said Suharyanto, who, like many Indonesians, uses one name.
Nearly 160 houses, dozens of educational and health facilities and other public buildings were damaged when the earthquake struck the popular tourist island in Indonesia's east, the BNPB reported.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said preparations were underway to bring aid to some 2,000 people in temporary shelters.
The government sent 50,000 aid packages weighing a total of 275 tonnes to the area, and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen offered help from the bloc's Copernicus Earth observation satellites.
"Europe stands ready to deploy Copernicus, our eyes in the sky, to support search and rescue efforts. Indonesia, we stand with you," she wrote on X.
AFP
World News
Rescuers
Earthquake
Indonesia
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes Indonesia, second in a day: USGS
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