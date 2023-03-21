News
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Variety
2023-03-21 | 09:50
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Adobe launched the enterprise tier of its creative application Adobe Express today at the company’s Adobe Summit event. The enterprise subscription will also let organizations access Adobe Firefly — the company’s newly launched generative AI tools.
The creative tools company said that this new offering would help businesses build anything ranging from brand content to social media posts without having to master design skills. Essentially, Adobe is offering its Canva competitor to all sizes of enterprises.
Adobe launched the tool as Creative Cloud Express in 2021 to replace Adobe Spark and later rebranded it to Adobe Express.
The company said that Adobe Express for Enterprise will be integrated with its digital asset management offering Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). Plus, they will get to use Adobe Firefly image and text generation effects that are safe for commercial use. Enterprise customers will also have access to stock images, videos, fonts, and creative templates.
“Over the past year, Adobe Express has successfully demonstrated the unique ability to unlock creativity across users of any creative skill level, ranging from new creators to experienced creative professionals,” Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president of Adobe Express said in a statement.
“Now Adobe Express for Enterprise will connect teams of all types – from creatives to communicators – as a creative hub, with an unparalleled collection of assets and templates, integrated libraries, and new brand control features, enabling anyone to create and share on-brand content at scale.”
Adobe Express for Enterprise also has collaboration tools including the share-for-review feature, which lets people comment on a specific version of the project.
The company’s idea is to get non-designers into the creative process of building brand assets and content through this new offering.
Just like Adobe, its competitors are also looking to introduce new plans for monetization. Last month, Adobe Express competitor Canva launched a paid plan for universities and colleges.
Adobe Express for Enterprise is available in beta for Creative Cloud enterprise customers. Adobe didn’t disclose the price for the plan but for reference, Adobe Express premium plans start from $9.99 per month.
TechCrunch
Variety
Adobe
Express
Launches
Enterprise
Tier
Generative
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Tools
