News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dope Security nabs $16M led by GV to build out secure web gateways designed to work on endpoints, not in the cloud
Variety
2023-03-22 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Dope Security nabs $16M led by GV to build out secure web gateways designed to work on endpoints, not in the cloud
Secure web gateways — network security services designed to help organizations enforce IT policies around Internet usage by blocking (or letting through) certain traffic — are one of the most common investments that organizations make in their cybersecurity profiles. But as a product that’s been around for decades, there remains a lot of room for innovation and improvement. Today, an SWG startup called dope.security is announcing $16 million in funding to fuel its efforts to do just that.
In contrast to being routed through the cloud and datacenters, or large and expensive on-premise network appliances (some the popular approaches for SWG services these days), Dope has designed a secure web gateway product that’s run on an organizations’ endpoints — computers and other devices connected to the company network — an approach that it believes makes it easier to use, more secure and privacy-friendly for users, less prone to failures, and significantly faster in terms of performance.
Dope plans to use the funding for hiring, business development, and to continue enhancing its product with more features. These will include a Dope API later in the year and further along a ‘zero trust’ layer for organizations that need that extra level of security, said Kunal Agarwal, Dope’s founder and CEO, in an interview from its HQ in Mountain View, CA.
The round, a Series A, is being led by GV (Google Ventures) with boldstart ventures and Preface, which backed the startup last year when it was still in stealth, also participating. The company has now raised $20 million and it is not disclosing valuation.
Agarwal said he first came upon the idea of Dope’s central premise when he was working at Symantec, where he started as an engineer working on SWG and worked his way up over years to product manager and eventually GM. Symantec is one of the world’s best-known purveyors of secure-web gateway and other security products, and so Agarwal saw first-hand not just how slowly it took Symantec to bring on any changes to the product but the problems with how the product worked today.
“I lived SWG day in and day out,” he said. “I heard how customers complained about how, when it doesn’t work properly, you don’t have web access at all.”
In his view, with the huge shift of computing to the cloud, it’s been a misfire to shift security to the cloud wholesale to manage that. Typical secure web gateway products built to work in the cloud essentially send all of their traffic to servers before letting it proceed or blocking it. This essentially causes delays and in cases where something is not working correctly, total failure. The problem has been compounded with more traffic moving to the cloud, and more people working from more disparate locations, rather than all in a single office.
Dope describes its approach as “fly direct”: the end point is where the evaluation of the traffic is made before allowing it through (or not as the case may be). That reduced hop not only means less time spent in transit, but also less of a chance of the whole system falling over. The cloud is used by Dope, but only for certain aspects of the service. Administrators manage white and black lists there, data that in turn is distributed to endpoints — using guidance from Dope itself, which says that it’s crunching through some 700 terabytes of content to understand threats on the internet; later, the cloud is where diagnostics and analytics are sent so that network administrators can better understand usage and behavior on their networks.
That points to another important aspect of this, and all secure web gateway products: the baseline of these services remains that they are there to control how people go online; monitor what they do; and see how data, and what data, might come into or go out of a network. But in the bigger scheme of a market that was worth $9 billion at the end of 2022, and predicted to grow to nearly $24 billion by 2028, it’s clear that this is only going to grow as an approach in the bigger struggle of trying to secure organizations against ever-growing cybersecurity threats. Dope believes it’s offering a route to managing that containment in a potentially less invasive way, that is more user friendly, than the other options out there.
“dope.security cares deeply about design and user experience in a way that is unique to the security industry. Its first goal when creating a product is simplicity – the simplicity of architecture, purchasing, deployment, and management,” said Sangeen Zeb, a general partner at GV, in a statement. “dope.security is well-positioned to reinvent traditional approaches to SWG, and we’re excited to work with the team to bring this modern approach to life.” Zeb’s joining the startup’s board with this round.
Pricing starts at $60 per device per year for the service.
TechCrunch
Variety
Dope
Security
Cybersecurity
Secure
Web
Gateways
SWG
GV
Designed
Work
Endpoints
Cloud
Next
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Variety
2023-03-16
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh
0
World
2023-03-02
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy
World
2023-03-02
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy
0
Variety
2022-12-28
General Security to secure 100,000 passports by early 2023
Variety
2022-12-28
General Security to secure 100,000 passports by early 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:39
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
Variety
10:39
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
0
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
0
Variety
10:16
CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically
Variety
10:16
CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically
0
Variety
10:11
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Variety
10:11
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:13
Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus gets profit boost in volatile year
World
07:13
Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus gets profit boost in volatile year
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
Variety
09:37
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
Variety
09:37
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store