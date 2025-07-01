PM Salam and Beirut Municipality Council discuss urgent development and service challenges

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with a delegation from Beirut's Municipal Council at the Grand Serail to address the growing development and service-related challenges facing the capital amid Lebanon's ongoing economic and social crisis.



The talks focused on ways to improve the performance of public facilities and strengthen municipal services across the city. The municipal delegation presented a series of proposals and demands aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and boosting the effectiveness of city services.



PM Salam emphasized the importance of supporting local authorities to ensure they can fulfill their responsibilities effectively, particularly in light of the challenging conditions facing the country.



Council representative Ibrahim Zeidan outlined the municipality's top priorities, describing them as urgent projects that include improvements to traffic flow, road medians, traffic signals, public gardens, beaches, and waste management.