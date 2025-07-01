PM Salam and Beirut Municipality Council discuss urgent development and service challenges

Lebanon News
01-07-2025 | 11:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam and Beirut Municipality Council discuss urgent development and service challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam and Beirut Municipality Council discuss urgent development and service challenges

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with a delegation from Beirut's Municipal Council at the Grand Serail to address the growing development and service-related challenges facing the capital amid Lebanon's ongoing economic and social crisis.

The talks focused on ways to improve the performance of public facilities and strengthen municipal services across the city. The municipal delegation presented a series of proposals and demands aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and boosting the effectiveness of city services.

PM Salam emphasized the importance of supporting local authorities to ensure they can fulfill their responsibilities effectively, particularly in light of the challenging conditions facing the country.

Council representative Ibrahim Zeidan outlined the municipality's top priorities, describing them as urgent projects that include improvements to traffic flow, road medians, traffic signals, public gardens, beaches, and waste management.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Beirut

Municipality

Council

Lebanon

Development

Service

Challenges

LBCI Next
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iran media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21

Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More