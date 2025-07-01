A cartoon in a Turkish satirical magazine depicting what appeared to be Prophets Mohammad and Moses was an "Islamophobic hate crime," the spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party said on Tuesday.



The comments amplify a wave of official condemnation a day after four cartoonists at the Leman magazine were detained over the drawing.



The cartoon, published a few days after the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, appears to show Mohammad, who Muslims believe is the final prophet, and Moses, one of Judaism's most important prophets, shaking hands in the sky while missiles fly below in a wartime scene.



It was also criticized by religious conservatives, even as the magazine apologized to readers who felt offended and said it had been misunderstood.



More than 200 people arrived to protest against Leman in central Istanbul on Tuesday, despite a ban on gatherings and heavy police presence.





Reuters