Erdogan's party says cartoon depicting prophets 'Islamophobic hate crime'

Middle East News
01-07-2025 | 09:32
High views
Erdogan's party says cartoon depicting prophets 'Islamophobic hate crime'
0min
Erdogan's party says cartoon depicting prophets 'Islamophobic hate crime'

A cartoon in a Turkish satirical magazine depicting what appeared to be Prophets Mohammad and Moses was an "Islamophobic hate crime," the spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party said on Tuesday.

The comments amplify a wave of official condemnation a day after four cartoonists at the Leman magazine were detained over the drawing.

The cartoon, published a few days after the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, appears to show Mohammad, who Muslims believe is the final prophet, and Moses, one of Judaism's most important prophets, shaking hands in the sky while missiles fly below in a wartime scene.

It was also criticized by religious conservatives, even as the magazine apologized to readers who felt offended and said it had been misunderstood.

More than 200 people arrived to protest against Leman in central Istanbul on Tuesday, despite a ban on gatherings and heavy police presence.


Reuters
 

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
