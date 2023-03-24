HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business

Variety
2023-03-24 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business

Once again, a member of the Lebanese expatriate has been able to shine abroad. This time, Patrick George became one of the leading executives at HSBC, a British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company.  

Patrick was appointed as the sole head of markets and securities services.  

According to a memo seen by Reuters, Patrick’s appointment comes amid a broad reshuffle of its investment bank leadership to promote streamlined decision-making, as George takes over a leading role in overseeing the company’s trading operations.

Lebanese banker and founder of the Lebanese investment bank, FFA Private Bank, Patrick George holds a Master’s in Finance from Concordia University in 1993.

In 1996, the banker was recruited by HSBC as head of equities in emerging markets, combining countries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, and in 2019, he moved on to the position of Head of Bond Markets and Services (MSS) in Western Europe and North America.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanese

Expatriate

Executive

HSBC

Holding Company

Bank

Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15

Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-14

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:43

Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport

LBCI
Variety
10:31

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems

LBCI
Variety
10:01

Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19

A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Lebanese parliament divided on funding municipal elections without a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app