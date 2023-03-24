HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business

Once again, a member of the Lebanese expatriate has been able to shine abroad. This time, Patrick George became one of the leading executives at HSBC, a British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company.



Patrick was appointed as the sole head of markets and securities services.



According to a memo seen by Reuters, Patrick’s appointment comes amid a broad reshuffle of its investment bank leadership to promote streamlined decision-making, as George takes over a leading role in overseeing the company’s trading operations.



Lebanese banker and founder of the Lebanese investment bank, FFA Private Bank, Patrick George holds a Master’s in Finance from Concordia University in 1993.



In 1996, the banker was recruited by HSBC as head of equities in emerging markets, combining countries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, and in 2019, he moved on to the position of Head of Bond Markets and Services (MSS) in Western Europe and North America.