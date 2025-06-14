MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced the resumption of its flight operations on Saturday following the reopening of Lebanese airspace, which had been temporarily closed due to regional security concerns.



The national carrier said all outbound flights from Beirut scheduled after 1:00 p.m. on June 14, 2025, will proceed as planned.



Flights returning to Beirut will also resume starting from 2:00 p.m. the same day.



MEA added that a revised schedule will be issued for flights that were previously canceled, along with updates on the return of aircraft to Beirut.