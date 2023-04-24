Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app

The current inflation environment has all of us looking for ways to cut costs and save some money.



Super.com, formerly Snapcommerce, launched its cashback card SuperCash last October so that card users could build credit, amassing 5 million customers worldwide who have collectively saved over $150 million to date, according to CEO Hussein Fazal. Now it has its sights set on helping “everyday Americans” find deals and savings across multiple categories, including travel and shopping, via its super app.



Fazal told TechCrunch that Super.com is among some large companies, like PayPal, Uber and DoorDash, compiling more and more features under one app. Some, like Hyve, are also working on helping people save more. However, Fazal said his company is modeling its super app after WeChat by breaking into verticals like travel and fintech. WeChat has been able to grow its user base into the billions.