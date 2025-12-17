Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner

17-12-2025 | 07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner

Beirut's investigating judge in the port explosion case, Tarek Bitar, has traveled to Bulgaria to question the owner of the Rhosus, the vessel that transported the ammonium nitrate shipment that caused the devastating explosion, a judicial source told AFP.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bitar departed for Sofia on Wednesday via Istanbul and is scheduled to question the ship owner on Thursday. He left Beirut airport alone, with the Lebanese embassy in Sofia providing a clerk to record the testimony and a translator, while Bulgarian judges will attend the session.

Lebanese authorities are relying on the testimony of the ship owner, identified as Grechushkin, for information about the ammonium nitrate shipment, including who ordered and financed it. 

The questioning will also verify whether Beirut was indeed the intended destination for the vessel, which had been docked at the Lebanese capital's port for several years.

