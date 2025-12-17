News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation
Lebanon News
17-12-2025 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation
Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said the Lebanese Army is prepared to move to the second phase of consolidating weapons under state authority, extending the process from the Litani River northward to the Awali River, but without a set timetable.
Speaking at the annual conference of the Malcolm H. Kerr–Carnegie Middle East Center, Mitri said the army's readiness reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen the state's role and its institutions, while taking into account the political and security complexities surrounding the issue.
Lebanon News
Tarek Mitri
Lebanese Army
Phase
Weapons
Consolidation
Next
Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association denies reports of name change
Secretary-General of Tourism Federation to LBCI: Lebanon is back on holiday travel map
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-02
Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-02
Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
Lebanon News
07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association denies reports of name change
Lebanon News
04:28
Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association denies reports of name change
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Secretary-General of Tourism Federation to LBCI: Lebanon is back on holiday travel map
Lebanon News
03:51
Secretary-General of Tourism Federation to LBCI: Lebanon is back on holiday travel map
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Bou Saab says it is not possible to pass a new electoral law without political consensus
Lebanon News
03:44
Bou Saab says it is not possible to pass a new electoral law without political consensus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
3
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
6
Lebanon News
10:22
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
Lebanon News
10:22
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
7
Lebanon News
10:04
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training
Lebanon News
10:04
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training
8
Lebanon News
07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
Lebanon News
07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More