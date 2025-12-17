Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said the Lebanese Army is prepared to move to the second phase of consolidating weapons under state authority, extending the process from the Litani River northward to the Awali River, but without a set timetable.



Speaking at the annual conference of the Malcolm H. Kerr–Carnegie Middle East Center, Mitri said the army's readiness reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen the state's role and its institutions, while taking into account the political and security complexities surrounding the issue.