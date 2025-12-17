Lebanon launches final phase of 2025 plan for organized return of Syrian refugees—Video

Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing is preparing for the 13th and final phase this year of the government's plan for the organized return of Syrian refugees to Syria, under the supervision of the General Directorate of General Security.



The operation is being carried out in coordination with the Syrian state and in partnership with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Lebanese Red Cross, and several humanitarian organizations.



Phase 13 began at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with displaced Syrians gathering at Beirut Arab University in Taanayel, in the Bekaa region, before heading to the border.



UNHCR said that during the 12th return operation, carried out on December 4, 378,000 Syrian refugees left Lebanon.



Information obtained by LBCI indicates that the Masnaa crossing is witnessing voluntary departures, with between 700 and 800 displaced Syrians leaving Lebanon daily. Over the past 10 days, around 8,000 Syrians have reportedly returned voluntarily from Lebanon to Syria.



The developments come as a General Security decision granting facilitations to Syrians in violation of residency conditions in Lebanon is set to expire at the end of the year. The measures include exemptions from financial fines and from entry bans to Lebanon.