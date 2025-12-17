A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
17-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine keuchkerian

To date, Lebanon’s General Security, in coordination with the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, has organized 13 return trips for Syrian refugees to their home country.

According to official figures, about 380,000 Syrian refugees have left Lebanon since July 9. A smaller number returned through the organized program run by General Security, while the majority departed voluntarily through official border crossings.

The names of those who returned were removed from UNHCR registries. In addition, the status of individuals with expired residency documents or those who had entered Lebanon illegally was regularized at the Masnaa border crossing.

In each trip organized by General Security, the number of registered returnees did not exceed a few hundred. Most had originally come to Lebanon from Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, Homs, and surrounding rural areas.

The return of 380,000 Syrians is considered one of the highest figures since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict. Based on conditions on the ground and activity at Lebanese border crossings such as Masnaa, hundreds are leaving each day voluntarily by personal decision.

The most recent campaign on Wednesday was initially expected to be the final one, coinciding with the end of the year. However, as the return process was not completed within the set timeframe, it was extended until March. 

Information obtained by LBCI indicates that around 100,000 displaced Syrians have registered to leave in the coming period.

Despite the accelerating pace of returns, key questions remain. To what extent are these returns fully voluntary amid economic pressures and declining aid? How transparent is the documentation of returns by those who entered Lebanon illegally? And does Lebanon have a clear plan to manage what remains of the displacement file?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

General Security

UNHCR

Refugees

LBCI Next
Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-15

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Lebanon launches final phase of 2025 plan for organized return of Syrian refugees—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-11

MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-16

Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:49

Israel approves natural gas deal with Egypt, Netanyahu says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Lebanon launches final phase of 2025 plan for organized return of Syrian refugees—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More