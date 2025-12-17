News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wadaan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement
News Bulletin Reports
17-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Nearly a year ago, the Bqaiaa–Arida crossing was one of the most active illegal crossing points between Lebanon and Syria. A narrow stretch of water separating the two countries served as an open corridor for unauthorized crossings, used by people, goods, motorcycles, and vehicles.
When an LBCI team returned recently to the exact location, the change was immediately apparent.
Lebanese-Syrian measures to prevent smuggling have intensified, and scenes of movement across the river have largely disappeared. The Lebanese Army is now deployed on the Lebanese side, while Syrian army units are positioned on the Syrian side.
Hours pass before a Syrian family of women and children appears, attempting to return to Syria by crossing the river illegally. The team follows their movement until they enter the water, only for a Syrian unit to spot them moments later and prevent the crossing as the family turns back. They wait nearby, hoping nightfall might offer another chance to cross.
The stricter controls in the Bqaiaa–Arida area began several months ago and have included the arrest of individuals operating illegal crossings by the Syrian army.
Across other regions, from northern Lebanon to the Bekaa Valley, particularly around the Masnaa border area and extending to Kfar Zabad, routes once heavily used by Syrian displaced people for illegal entry have seen a sharp decline in activity.
The drop in human smuggling is mainly attributed to stricter measures imposed by the Lebanese Army in the north and the Bekaa, as well as a shift in Syria whereby the Defense Ministry, rather than the Interior Ministry, assumed responsibility for border control. This has been coupled with increased Lebanese-Syrian coordination.
According to Syrian Defense Ministry sources and Lebanese sources cited by LBCI, the driving force behind these measures includes security concerns linked to the Islamic State group, supporters of the former Syrian regime, and Hezbollah.
However, the decline in illegal crossings does not mean smuggling has stopped entirely. Attempts by trafficking networks continue, including operations transporting people from Syria to areas as far as Beirut's Cola.
Testimonies from individuals involved in smuggling at northern crossings indicate the persistence of these networks despite tightened controls. One stark indicator of continued illegal movement is the explosion of land mines along the Kabir River, remnants planted during the era of the former Syrian regime, which have injured Lebanese and Syrians alike.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Crackdown
Illegal
Crossings
Smuggling
Routes
Lebanon
Syria
Border
Enforcement
Next
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-16
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-16
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-01
South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea
World News
2025-11-01
South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea
0
World News
2025-11-21
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
World News
2025-11-21
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
3
Lebanon News
07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
Lebanon News
07:28
Beirut blast judge travels to Bulgaria to question ship owner
4
Lebanon News
03:57
Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation
Lebanon News
03:57
Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
6
Middle East News
13:49
Israel approves natural gas deal with Egypt, Netanyahu says
Middle East News
13:49
Israel approves natural gas deal with Egypt, Netanyahu says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement
8
Lebanon News
03:02
Lebanon launches final phase of 2025 plan for organized return of Syrian refugees—Video
Lebanon News
03:02
Lebanon launches final phase of 2025 plan for organized return of Syrian refugees—Video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More