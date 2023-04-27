Intuit’s shift

The growing pains (and promise) of embracing AI when you're a legacy financial software giant.

f artificial intelligence feels like it is taking over the world, that feeling has become an anxious obsession among larger tech companies.



These are organizations that have typically thrived secure in the knowledge that they can keep a competitive edge through their very DNA: leveraging software to build more interesting, faster and disruptive products.



Now, a big question hangs above all of them: will the evolution of AI supercharge that whole model, or will it disrupt them, the previous generation’s disruptors?



Intuit, the US financial and accounting software behemoth, is among those sincerely hoping that it lands in the first of those camps. It may not have been on the forefront of developing generative AI, the plat du jour in tech, but it happens to have registered 700 AI-related patents covering areas like natural language processing and machine learning.