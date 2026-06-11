Radio France Internationale (RFI) condemned Thursday Israel's entry ban on French reporter Alice Froussard, who freelances for the station and other outlets, as "an obstacle to press freedom."



"Israeli authorities have not provided any justification to RFI for this decision," the broadcaster said in a statement.



"RFI's management offers its full support to Alice Froussard and protests against this expulsion, which constitutes an obstacle to press freedom and comes at a time when journalists are facing increasing difficulties in covering current events in the region," it added.





AFP



