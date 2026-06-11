Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety

Lebanon News
11-06-2026 | 08:42
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Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
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Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety

Lebanon’s Education Minister Rima Karami said Thursday that the ministry will review its plan for holding official examinations to ensure student safety.

Speaking after a meeting of the parliamentary Education Committee, Karami said there was a broad consensus on prioritizing student security during official exams.

She said she had promised lawmakers that the ministry would reassess the plan and meet security officials at the Ministry of Defense to discuss possible measures and implementation mechanisms.

Karami added that the ministry is seeking a formula that guarantees student safety, urging students to continue their studies in the meantime.

Following discussions with MPs, she said it had become clear that the ministry must reconsider and potentially amend its current exam plan. 

She also noted that if Parliament takes a formal decision on the matter, the ministry would be bound to implement it.

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Education

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