President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that Lebanon will continue participating in negotiations despite what he described as pressure to withdraw.



“Despite the pressure to withdraw from the negotiations, we will not withdraw and will continue on this path until we reach conclusions that serve the interests of our country,” Aoun said.



The president reiterated Lebanon’s demand for an end to hostilities with Israel, outlining several conditions, including an Israeli withdrawal, a halt to attacks, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and the return of displaced residents and detainees.



Aoun also stressed the importance of state institutions, saying Lebanon’s choice remains the state because it protects all citizens.



“We must be convinced that we are a sovereign state,” he said.