Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was calling off strikes on Iran on Thursday and flagged the signing of a possible deal with Tehran after top-level talks.



"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump said on his Truth Social network.



"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," added Trump.





AFP