Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 13:47
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Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
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Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was calling off strikes on Iran on Thursday and flagged the signing of a possible deal with Tehran after top-level talks.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," added Trump.


AFP
 

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Iran commander warns of 'more widespread' war if US attacks
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