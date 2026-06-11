Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon rejects any attempt by Iran to dictate its decisions, stressing the country's sovereignty and warning that continued conflict would come at a high cost to Lebanese society.



In remarks to Reuters, Aoun said that if Hezbollah chooses to remain in a state of war, it would ultimately harm the very community it claims to defend.



"We do not accept that Iran tells us what we should do," Aoun said. "We are a sovereign state, and it has no right to speak on our behalf."