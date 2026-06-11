Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course

News Bulletin Reports
11-06-2026 | 13:10
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Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
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Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a special cabinet meeting, dismissing Ankara's efforts to link Turkey's security to that of Beirut, Damascus, and Aleppo, and pledging that Israel would continue its military operations in Lebanon.

Speaking during an extraordinary government session held in the town of Nof HaGalil, built on lands associated with the city of Nazareth in the Galilee, Netanyahu described Erdogan's statements as little more than "moral sermons" and reiterated Israel's commitment to maintaining military pressure on Lebanon.

The remarks came amid growing regional tensions and an increasingly heated war of words between Israel and Turkey.

According to assessments presented during a security review meeting, any Turkish involvement in the conflicts that emerged following the events of October 7 could contribute to continued instability and escalation across the region.

Israeli security officials also warned that any direct confrontation involving Iran could create a new and potentially more dangerous regional dynamic, further complicating an already volatile security environment.

The diplomatic dispute between Israel and Turkey has expanded to include tensions involving Greece and Cyprus. However, Israeli assessments indicate that the current confrontation is unlikely to develop into a direct military clash between the parties.

Despite that assessment, security sources cautioned that the risk of miscalculation remains significant. Officials warned that an unintended incident could trigger a sharper escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, where competing regional interests increasingly intersect.

While concerns persist over Syria and Lebanon, Israeli security officials reportedly believe that the potential for an accidental escalation is currently greater in the Eastern Mediterranean theater than on either the Syrian or Lebanese fronts.

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