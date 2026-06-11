Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members

Lebanon News
11-06-2026 | 03:34
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Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
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Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members

Hezbollah's media relations office denied a CNN report that featured a person presented as a Hezbollah fighter, saying the individual has no connection to the group.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it "categorically" rejects the claim that the person interviewed by CNN is a member of the organization, adding that it neither coordinated, facilitated nor arranged such an interview with any media outlet.

The group also called on local, Arab and international media organizations to adhere to professional standards and act responsibly in their reporting.

Hezbollah said its media relations office is the sole body authorized to coordinate communications and interviews with media organizations, adding that it remains ready to cooperate with media outlets in a professional and responsible manner.

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