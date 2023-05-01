WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”

2023-05-01 | 05:32
WHO nominates Lebanon's Jacques Mokhbat as "Health Champion"
WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Lebanon has celebrated its 75th anniversary and World Health Day as a beacon of hope in advancing Lebanon’s public health and humanitarian efforts. 
 
During the ceremony held at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut, WHO nominated Professor Jacques Mokhbat as this year’s “Health Champion” to boost WHO’s 75th-anniversary campaign, running from January 1, 2023, to April 7, 2024.  

Dr. Mokhbat is a well-known public health expert who represented Lebanon on several WHO committees at regional and global levels.  

According to the organization, “He has never hesitated to donate his time and expertise to support the Ministry of Public Health in addressing significant outbreaks of communicable diseases in the country. He is a well-known public figure, always ready to provide the media with health information during emergencies.” 

As a Lebanese American University (LAU) Chair of Internal Medicine and Clinical Professor, Jacques Mokhbat was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, as he had a significant role during the pandemic. 

Dean of the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine Sola Aoun Bahous stressed how his insights into the virus’s transmission and effective treatments helped guide medical and public health professionals.
 

