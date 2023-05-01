News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”
Variety
2023-05-01 | 05:32
High views
Share
Share
1
min
WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Lebanon has celebrated its 75th anniversary and World Health Day as a beacon of hope in advancing Lebanon’s public health and humanitarian efforts.
During the ceremony held at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut, WHO nominated Professor Jacques Mokhbat as this year’s “Health Champion” to boost WHO’s 75th-anniversary campaign, running from January 1, 2023, to April 7, 2024.
Dr. Mokhbat is a well-known public health expert who represented Lebanon on several WHO committees at regional and global levels.
According to the organization, “He has never hesitated to donate his time and expertise to support the Ministry of Public Health in addressing significant outbreaks of communicable diseases in the country. He is a well-known public figure, always ready to provide the media with health information during emergencies.”
As a Lebanese American University (LAU) Chair of Internal Medicine and Clinical Professor, Jacques Mokhbat was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, as he had a significant role during the pandemic.
Dean of the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine Sola Aoun Bahous stressed how his insights into the virus’s transmission and effective treatments helped guide medical and public health professionals.
Lebanon News
Variety
World Health Organization
Lebanon
World Health Day
Health
LAU
Medicine
Professor
Jacques Mokhbat
COVID-19
Pandemic
Next
Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months (April 28)
King Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Variety
2023-04-27
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
0
World
2023-04-21
Sudan death toll rises to 413, World Health Organization says
World
2023-04-21
Sudan death toll rises to 413, World Health Organization says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:40
Climate protester glues hand to podium during Swiss TV debate
Variety
08:40
Climate protester glues hand to podium during Swiss TV debate
0
World
07:56
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
World
07:56
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
0
World
06:53
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
World
06:53
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
0
Variety
06:21
Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months (April 28)
Variety
06:21
Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months (April 28)
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
2
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
5
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
6
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
8
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store