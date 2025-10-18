Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan

18-10-2025 | 01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan

Pakistan state television announced talks in Qatar with Kabul on Saturday after Islamabad launched air strikes inside Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border.

"Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and intelligence chief General Asim Malik will be heading to Doha today for talks with Afghan Taliban," the state TV statemenet read.

