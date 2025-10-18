News
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
Lebanon News
18-10-2025 | 04:35
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun departed Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport heading to Rome to attend a celebratory Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, during which Blessed Bishop Ignatius Maloyan will be declared a saint.
The Mass will be presided over by Pope Leo XIV, with Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian participating in the ceremony.
Blessed Bishop Maloyan belonged to the Armenian Catholic Church.
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact
0
World News
2025-09-07
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
World News
2025-09-07
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
5
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
6
World News
01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
World News
01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
8
World News
00:41
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector
World News
00:41
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector
