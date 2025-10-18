Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun departed Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport heading to Rome to attend a celebratory Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, during which Blessed Bishop Ignatius Maloyan will be declared a saint.



The Mass will be presided over by Pope Leo XIV, with Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian participating in the ceremony.



Blessed Bishop Maloyan belonged to the Armenian Catholic Church.